Meeting on International Postal & Delivery Services

Meeting of the Advisory Committee on International Postal and Delivery Services

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On April 27, 2022, the Department of State’s Advisory Committee on International Postal and Delivery Services will convene to review the results of the August 2021 Abidjan Congress of the Universal Postal Union. At the meeting, the State Department will present key elements of a reform proposal it will submit to the recently convened Task Force on opening the UPU to the wider postal sector, a body tasked to prepare for the UPU’s late-2023 Extraordinary Congress.

The meeting will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time via a Zoom platform, as follows:

Any member of the public may observe the proceedings.