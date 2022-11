© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A meeting of European Union government representatives, tentatively pencilled in for Friday evening to discuss the G7 proposal of price cap on Russian seaborne oil, was cancelled, EU diplomats said. “There was not enough of a convergence of views,” one of the diplomats said.