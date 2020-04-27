Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BIRMINGHAM, AL (STL.News) Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Thursday announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s first quarter 2020 financial results. A press release with first quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after the market closes on April 29, 2020.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (844) 535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and (409) 937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 7887848. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call’s completion through May 14, 2020. Dial-in numbers for the replay are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406 for U.S. and International callers, respectively. The replay passcode for both U.S. and International callers is 7887848.