Media Advisory – Press Conference Announcement

United States Attorney Michael Easley, along with representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference on Monday, Aug. 15 to announce the sentencing of Jimmy McKoy Rouse, a convicted Bloods gang member and large-scale drug trafficker.

WHERE: Sampson County Sheriff’s Office – 112 Fontana Street, Clinton

WHEN: Monday, August15 at 11:00 a.m.

Media, please arrive at by 10:30 a.m. for set up.

Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend. Please RSVP your intentions to attend the event.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today