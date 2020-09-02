Media Advisory In-Person Press Conference

(STL.News) – WHEN: Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Rocky Mount Train Station

101 Coastline Street

Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Re: Prosecutions of Violent Criminals & Drug Traffickers in Eastern North Carolina

The United States Attorney’s Office announces a press conference to update the region on significant prosecutions of violent criminals and major drug traffickers operating in Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson Counties. Participants will also discuss ongoing efforts of our Take Back North Carolina initiative focusing on these counties.

In addition to United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., we anticipate members of the Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson County Sheriff’s Offices and the Wilson and Rocky Mount Police Departments along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to participate in this event.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE