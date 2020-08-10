Media Advisory – Dr. Javaid Perwaiz Case Update

(STL.News) – CASE NAME: United States v. Javaid Perwaiz, Criminal Case No. 2:19-cr-189

COURT: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Norfolk Division

CASE SUMMARY: On June 19, 2020, a federal grand jury sitting in the Eastern District of Virginia returned a 62-count superseding indictment charging the defendant, Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, with 26 counts of health care fraud, 33 counts of making false statements relating to healthcare matters, and three counts of aggravated identity theft. The charged conduct is alleged to have occurred between in and about 2010 and November 2019. As detailed in the superseding indictment, Dr. Perwaiz allegedly performed unnecessary surgeries and medical procedures without the proper knowledge or consent of patients at his OB/GYN medical practice, and he allegedly filed false claims regarding those procedures to health care benefit programs.

CASE STATUS: The defendant was arrested and made his initial appearance in court on Nov. 8, 2019. He is currently in custody pending further proceedings in the case.

VICTIM RESPONSE: To ensure that members of the public, including current and former patients of Dr. Perwaiz, are informed of developments in this ongoing case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has established a page on its website, available at the following link: https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/united-states-v-javaid-perwaiz. The website currently includes a copy of the superseding indictment summarizing the charges filed against the defendant. The district court has authorized the U.S. Attorney’s Office to use this website as part of its obligations to notify potential victims.

In addition, the website includes the following guidance for current or former patients:

MEDICAL RECORDS: Current or former patients seeking a copy of their medical records should email usavae.perwaiz.medical.records@usdoj.gov with their full name and dates of service. Please Note: FBI only possesses records that were maintained by Dr. Perwaiz’s practice for patients who received services from 2015 through 2019.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE