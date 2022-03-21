Mechanicville: Gary Ryan Sentenced for Sexually Abusing

Mechanicville Man, Gary Ryan Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Children

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Gary Ryan, age 51, of Mechanicville, New York, was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse and transportation of minors to engage in sexual activity. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Colonie Police Department Chief Michael Woods.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Ryan admitted that in 2003 and 2004, he took Victim 1, then 5 and 6 years old, to Florida, Massachusetts, and Nevada. On those trips, Ryan anally penetrated Victim 1.

In 2007, Ryan took Victim 2, then 14 years old, to Florida and Massachusetts. On those trips, Ryan showed Victim 2 pornography and rubbed Victim 2’s penis.

Between 1998 and 1999, Ryan took Victim 3, then 14 or 15 years old, to Massachusetts. On that trip, while Victim 3 was asleep, Ryan rubbed Victim 3’s penis to try to arouse him and shaved Victim 3’s genitals. Ryan instructed another teenager to video-record the conduct.

In imposing sentence, United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino told Ryan that he is “the definition of a sexual predator.” She also imposed a lifetime term of supervised release, which will begin after Ryan is released from prison. Ryan will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes investigators from the Colonie Police Department, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department, and the New York State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Katherine Kopita as part of Project Safe Childhood.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today