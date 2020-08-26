Mechanicsburg Man Rene Roy Sentenced For Bank Fraud

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Rene Roy, age 51, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 19, 2020, by Chief United States District Court Judge John Jones to one day in prison and two years of supervised release, for committing bank fraud related to fraudulent records he submitted to a credit union for auto loans.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Roy submitted an application to a Belco Community Credit Union for an auto loan and submitted falsified documents to get a lower interest rate, causing a loss to the credit union.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE