Maryland (STL.News) Wins $50,602 playing Bonus Match 5

Going to her local grocery gave an Ellicott City woman more than she bargained for — a Bonus Match 5 prize of $50,602!

The lucky woman hit it big with a seven-draw ticket purchased at Giant #143 in Ellicott City. Her good fortune arrived on Aug. 24, when she matched all five winning numbers of 17, 25, 29, 37 and 39 in the drawing for the $50,000 top prize. Other winning combinations on her ticket added $602 to her prize total.

