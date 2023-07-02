MD AG Investigation of Fatal Officer Involved Shooting – Baltimore

Independent Investigations Division Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Baltimore City Thursday evening.

On June 29, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with the Baltimore Police Department exchanged gunfire with a man in the 100 block of N. Milton Avenue. The man fired multiple rounds, and multiple officers discharged their firearms. The man was wounded and pronounced dead on the scene. No officers were injured. One handgun with an extended magazine and one short-barrel rifle were recovered near the man at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Division will generally release the name of the decedent and discharging officer within 48 hours of the incident, though that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk.

There were officer body-worn cameras that were activated during this incident. The video will be released in accordance with Baltimore Police Department and Independent Investigations Division policies.

Pursuant to Maryland law, effective October 1, 2021, the Office of Attorney General (OAG) is required to investigate all police-involved fatalities in the State of Maryland. These investigations are conducted by the office’s Independent Investigations Division in conjunction with the Maryland State Police. The OAG and Baltimore Police (BPD) have reached an agreement to allow for the Attorney General’s investigation while still allowing BPD to meet the investigatory obligations of its federal consent decree.

SOURCE: Maryland Attorney General