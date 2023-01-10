MCX launches online platform for Arbitration and Appellate Arbitration

Limited () has launched an online web-based platform for Arbitration and Appellate Arbitration. This platform has also been integrated with its existing online-based “Investor Grievance Redressal System (IGRS)”. The online platform will help investors and exchange members e-file their Arbitration and Appellate Arbitration complaints and also track the status of redressal of such complaints.On the launch, PS Reddy, MD & CEO, MCX said, “This is another step towards ease of doing business that will facilitate hassle-free filing of arbitration applications and rejoinders.”

The platform will expedite arbitration processes of investors’ / members’ complaints. It will facilitate easy access to information on ongoing as well as closed Arbitration and Appellate Arbitration matters. It is envisioned to be a comprehensive source of information pertaining to such matters.