MCX Gold hits fresh record high, surpasses Rs 56,200 levels; key reasons behind the rise – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 13 Jan 2023, 07:30 PM ISTGold on Thursday got more sheen with the price of the 24 karat yellow metal touching Rs 56,290/10 grams. What are the reasons for the rise in gold? ET Now’s Sharad Dubey brings us the details. Listen in!!!To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold