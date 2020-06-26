McKees Rocks Man Shawn Frank Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking Crimes

(STL.News) – Shawn Frank was sentenced to 120 months in prison for fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine trafficking crimes, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

On June 25, 2020, Frank, 42, of McKees Rocks, was sentenced by United States District Judge David S. Cercone. Judge Cercone also sentenced Frank to serve six years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Frank pled guilty earlier this year to distributing quantities of fentanyl and heroin in 2016 and conspiring to distribute cocaine in 2018. He was on state parole between 2016 and 2018 following a five to ten year prison sentence that was imposed in 2011 for possession with intent to deliver heroin. Prior to Frank’s federal convictions this year, he had been convicted of drug trafficking, most often involving cocaine or heroin, seven times in seven prior state prosecutions during the preceding 20 years.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pittsburgh Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the convictions and sentence in this case.

