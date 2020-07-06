MCDP: Concern for Missing Germantown Man George Lerch

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Germantown man.

George Lerch, age 59, of Winterspoon Lane was last seen on foot by family at approximately 5:00 p.m. yesterday (Saturday, July 4) on Macarthur Boulevard near I-495 in the Cabin John area. Family has been unable to contact him since that time.

Lerch is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Lerch was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Lerch’s physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information regarding George Lerch’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

