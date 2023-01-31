McDowell County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Terry Headen, 48, of Welch, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 10, 2021, Headen sold an amount of a controlled substance represented to be heroin to a confidential informant in Havaco. Headen admitted that he possessed an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle during the drug transaction.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 1:22-cr-177.

