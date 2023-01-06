McDonald's set to make ‘difficult’ staffing changes in April – WSJ

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is slating “difficult” corporate staffing decisions by April, according to The Wall Street Journal. The outlet reported on Friday that the fast food chain is assessing staffing levels at present and plans to make those tough moves, after the close of the first calendar quarter of 2023. The WSJ quoted CEO Chris Kempczinski as saying that some existing positions “are either going to get moved or…may go away.” A specific number of roles due to be eliminated was not specified. McDonald’s (MCD) shares rose 2.56% into afternoon trading on Friday. Read more on UBS’ top restaurant picks for 2023.