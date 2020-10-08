McDonald’s Reports Third Quarter 2020 Comparable Sales, Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend And Announces November Investor Update

Comparable sales continued to improve globally, driven by positive comparable sales of 4.6% in the U.S.

Quarterly cash dividend increases 3% to $1.29 per share – the equivalent of $5.16 annually

McDonald’s will host a virtual Investor Update on Monday, November 9, 2020

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) “Our third quarter performance demonstrates the underlying resilience of the McDonald’s brand. Our unique strengths, including our unrivaled drive-thru presence around the world, advanced delivery and digital capabilities, and marketing scale have become even more important during the pandemic. Our prior investments in these areas position us to further our competitive advantage and enable restaurant crew to continue to safely provide customers our great tasting food,” said McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski. “Today’s dividend increase reflects our strong financial position and represents continued confidence in our ability to drive profitable growth and long-term shareholder value while still investing in our people and the business.”

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Syndicated Partners: