McDonald’s in talks with Russian successor – Reuters

ermingut/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is in regular correspondence with Vkusno i Tochka, the firm that took over operations in Russia upon its exit from the market, according to Reuters. The outlet reported that the talks largely pertain to fulfillment of sales terms, which include specific restrictions on branding and product usage. The Russian chain, which translates roughly to “Tasty, period,” is not permitted to use McDonald’s (MCD) trademarks like the Big Mac, for example. The contact has been ongoing since the Chicago-based restaurant operator exited the market in May, a move that prompted a $1.2B charge and the forfeiture of 2% of its global sales. The exit ended over 30 years of operation in the country, a timeframe that famously began with tens of thousands of customers lining up to visit the Pushkinskaya ploschad location in Moscow. “It became increasingly clear the Russian war against Ukraine meant that McDonald’s wouldn’t be able to continue to operate in Russia in a way that would be accretive to our business objectives or aligned with our values,” CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts in July. According to Russian state authorities, McDonald’s (MCD) has the right to repurchase its Russian operations within the next 15 years. The restaurant chain did not respond to SeekingAlpha’s request for comment in relation to this stipulation. Read more on the quick service chain’s efforts to utilize solar energy.