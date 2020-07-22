McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Today, McDonald’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Upcoming Communications

