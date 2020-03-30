McCormick & Company Offers Pay Incentives and Extends Workforce Benefits to Maintain Operations

HUNT VALLEY, MD (STL.News) McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, announced plans to further recognize and support employees who are physically working in locations critical to keeping their operations running globally. The company will increase hourly wages, further extend paid leave to care for sick family members and maintain salaries if operations are suspended.

“The health, safety and well-being of our employees will always be our top priority. Our hope is that the newly announced incentives will show our deep appreciation and support for McCormick employees who are unable to work from home and are needed onsite in critical locations,” said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick. “We are also focused on the continuity of our business and keeping our brands and our customer’s brands in supply. McCormick remains open in areas where many other businesses are closing. We are part of the critical food supply, providing products to grocery stores, restaurants, public services, hospitals and care facilities. In this time of uncertainty and unrest, it is essential that we do our part for the betterment of public health and to support our communities.”

The details of the pay increases and extended benefits vary by geographical region. In the U.S., workers who are required to work on-site will receive an additional $2.00 per hour. Paid leave to care for family members will be provided for up to 5 days at 100% pay and up to an additional 11 weeks at 2/3 pay. In situations where operations are suspended, employees will receive 100% of their base pay up to 12 weeks in coordination with any government benefits.

News provided by McCormick & Company, distributed by PR Newswire.