Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jump over Rs 1 lakh crore; TCS, Infosys sparkle

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,07,224.82 crore last week, with IT majors () and emerging as the biggest gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 360.81 points or 0.60 per cent. While TCS, , Infosys, , , and () were the gainers, Limited, and faced erosion from their market valuation. The valuation of TCS rallied Rs 59,349.81 crore to Rs 12,34,637.11 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys jumped Rs 22,997.16 crore to Rs 6,32,684.95 crore. Infosys had on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 13.4 per cent rise in profit for the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of “constraints” in certain verticals amid slowing global economy. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever’s valuation climbed Rs 10,514.42 crore to Rs 6,16,004.09 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 4,904.87 crore to Rs 4,78,922.89 crore.

LIC added Rs 3,668.5 crore taking its mcap to Rs 4,50,782.59 crore. The mcap of HDFC Bank surged Rs 3,624.89 crore to Rs 8,92,754.89 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 2,165.17 crore to Rs 6,09,305.82 crore. However, the valuation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 47,290.7 crore to Rs 16,69,280.55 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market valuation declined by Rs 17,373.86 crore to Rs 4,25,982.59 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped Rs 490.85 crore to Rs 5,35,521.33 crore. In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bharti Airtel.