Mcallen, Texas; Former task force officer Johnny Jacob Domingue charged

Former task force officer Johnny Jacob Domingue charged with cocaine distribution | USAO-SDTX

(STL.News) – A 31-year-old former officer and resident of Maurepas, Louisiana, has been arrested in McAllen for possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick and Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – San Antonio.

Johnny Jacob Domingue is set to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis in McAllen at 9 a.m. today. Authorities had taken Domingue into custody yesterday afternoon upon the filing of a criminal complaint.

According to the charges, Domingue had been a federal task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration in Louisiana.

The complaint alleges that beginning in late July and continuing through September 2020, Domingue negotiated the purchase of four kilograms of cocaine, agreeing to pay approximately $100,000. He also negotiated the transportation of another four kilograms of cocaine, according to the charges.

On Sept. 9, Domingue allegedly traveled to Edinburg and picked up a vehicle loaded with eight kilograms of cocaine concealed inside a secret compartment. The complaint further alleges Domingue intended to transport the vehicle to Houston and on to Louisiana to further distribute the cocaine to buyers.

If convicted, Domingue faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

HSI is leading the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation dubbed Operation Blue Shame which has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of 20 individuals including seven law enforcement officers. Police departments in McAllen, Mission, Alamo and Alton; Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine units have all provided assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anibal Alaniz and Casey N. MacDonald are prosecuting the case.

This case is the result of the ongoing OCDETF efforts – a partnership that brings together the combined expertise and unique abilities of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal OCDETF mission is to identify, disrupt, dismantle and prosecute high level members of drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations and enterprises.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE