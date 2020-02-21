McAlester Man Charles P. Hendricks Pleads Guilty To Drug Conspiracy

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Charles P. Hendricks, age 32, of McAlester, Oklahoma, entered a guilty plea to Drug Conspiracy, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 846, punishable by not less than 10 years and not more than life imprisonment, a fine up to $10,000,000.00 or both.

The Indictment alleged that from in or about April, 2017, the exact date being unknown to the Grand Jury, and continuing until on or about June 26, 2019, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere, the Defendant, did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate and agree with others, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to commit offenses against the United States in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1) & 841(b)(1)(A), as follows: to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Tahlequah Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Honorable Steven P. Shreder, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

