Mazagon Dock, Alembic Pharma among 30 BSE500 stocks that rallied up to 22% during the week

New Delhi: Domestic equity market extended gains and settled higher for the week following a drop in the US dollar and favourable domestic cues.

Both benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and Nifty50 — jumped about 2% each, whereas indices that gauge second-rung stocks also jumped up to 2% during the week.

On the sectoral front, all indices settled in the green for the week. Nifty Metal index was up by 8% followed by a 3% rally in pharma and PSU bank indices each. Capital goods, industrials, energy and oil & gas stocks also advanced 2% each.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at said that FIIs’ ongoing interest in the market and strong earnings kept the domestic market losses in check.

“Domestic PMI numbers also worked in favour of Indian equities as manufacturing and service activity remained healthy in October. Markets are likely to be volatile in the upcoming week,” he added.

In the BSE500 index, about 350 shares settled with gains during the week. As many as 30 stocks were able to rally 10% or more, whereas five counters witnessed double-digit cuts during the period.

Among the gainers, surged 22% to Rs 781.20 over the expectation of strong Q2 performance. The company board is scheduled to meet on November 10, 2022, to announce its earnings.

It is followed by which jumped 19% to Rs 656.45 during the week after the drugmaker received approvals for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection and Mesalamine extended-release capsule from the USFDA.

Redington advanced 17% to Rs 158.2 during the week after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit at Rs 19,080 core and Rs 387 crore, respectively.

PSU lenders namely, and UCO Bank jumped 15% each whereas Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank rose 14% each. A couple of them reported strong Q2 performances and others are expected to post earnings on similar lines.

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of India to ‘overweight’ on Friday after the lender reported strong numbers in the July-September quarter. It also raised the price target to Rs 95 a share from Rs 53 earlier.

surged 15% after its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2022 more than doubled versus last year to Rs 461 crore. Ventura Securities gave a target of Rs 4,310 with a buy rating on the stock in September.

Cement players like and Dalmia Bharat also added 14% after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the September quarter, which is a weak period for the cement players.

Anand Rathi Research maintained a buy call on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 2,160, whereas has a buy call on JK Lakshmi Cement for a target price of Rs 745.

Rajesh Exports, , , Vedanta, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) and are some of the other stocks which jumped 12% to 14% during the week.

HDFC Securities has a ‘sell’ tag for Nykaa with a target price of Rs 800, whereas ICICI Securities suggested holding the stock. Motilal Oswal remains neutral on Vedanta with a target of Rs 255.

Among the losers, Bandhan Bank lead with a 14% fall to Rs 228.05 during the week after it reported a muted performance in Q2FY23. Its profit declined to Rs 209 crore, owing to a sharp fall in net interest margins and higher provisioning.

Geojit Financial Services has a buy call on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 282, whereas Nomura initiated a buy rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 350.

also tanked 14% to Rs 431.80 after the company’s consolidated net profit fell 33.44% to Rs 45.77 crore on a 2.54% decrease in net revenue to Rs 527.54 crore in Q2 over Q1 of FY22.

also dropped 12% after the company reported a weak set of numbers in the September 2022 quarter, much below the expectations of the street.

Centrum Broking has a ‘add’ call on Intellect Design Arena with a target price of Rs 557, whereas JM Financial has a buy call on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 470.

and KSB were other stocks which dropped 10% during the week. , UTI Asset Management, , RHI Magnesita also disappointed investors this week.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

