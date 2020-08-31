Maysville Man Shane A. Fox Sentenced to 300 Months for Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Maysville, Kentucky man, Shane A. Fox, 39, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison on Friday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to his plea agreement, Fox was the leader of a conspiracy that obtained approximately 15 kilograms of powder cocaine, converted the bulk of it to crack cocaine, and then distributed the substance in the Maysville, Kentucky area, between 2017 and June 24, 2019. Fox had five prior felony convictions for drug offenses at the time of these offenses and committed his current offense of conviction while on parole.

Other members of the conspiracy have already been sentenced for their roles: Jackson Bennett was sentenced to 120 months; Demarcus Gibbs was sentenced to 120 months; Robert Turner was sentenced to 66 months; Demetrius Morton was sentenced to 60 months; Lyric Holmes was sentenced to 24 months; Melanie Johnson was sentenced to 24 months; And Aireus Johnson was sentenced to 18 months.

Fox pleaded guilty in February of 2020.

Under federal law, Fox must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and, will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years after his release from prison.

“Shane Fox was the ring-leader of a drug trafficking organization whose purpose was to distribute crack cocaine in and around Maysville,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “The thorough investigation conducted by law enforcement led to the dismantling of Fox’s organization, to its members being held accountable for their criminal acts, and Maysville being made safer. The sentence imposed on Fox was warranted because of his leadership role in the organization and his lengthy criminal history.”

U.S. Attorney Duncan, and Keith Martin, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Detroit Field Division, jointly announced the sentences.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Weinhold and Tony Bracke.

