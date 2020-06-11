Mayor John Cooper’s office: Metro COVID19 Press Update for June 11

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Mayor John Cooper today released the following statement:

“As of today, the majority of our public health metrics are satisfactory. But our 14-day new case average remains slightly elevated, prompting us to stay in Phase Two of our Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. The level of cases in Southeast Nashville warrants further attention, and I have instructed the Metro Public Health Department to concentrate its efforts there. We will continue with Phase Two while carefully observing our public health data every day.”

Metro Public Health Department

Metro Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 6,627 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 56 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

One additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 46-year old male with underlying health conditions.

A total of eighty (80) people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. 5,110 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Available hospital beds: 22 percent

Available ICU beds: 23 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 145 calls on Tuesday, June 10, 2020.

Total number of cases: 6,627

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 56

Cases by sex

Male: 3,534

Female: 2,894

Unknown: 199

Total 6,627

Recovered 5,110

Deaths 80

Total active cases 1,437

Total number of tests administered: 69,292

Total positive results: 6,627

Total negative results: 62,665

Positive results as percentage of total: 9.6%

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet of distance from others). Do not gather in groups larger than 25.

Wear a cloth face covering when in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people. These face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing.

Stay at home as much as possible. People over 65 years of age or whose health is at risk should remain at home unless absolutely necessary.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

