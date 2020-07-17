Mayor John Cooper Announces New Director of Development Mark Sturtevant

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Mayor John Cooper today announced the creation of a new Director of Development position within the Metro Planning Department to address Nashville’s infrastructure challenges in historically underserved neighborhoods. Mark Sturtevant, Director of Metro Public Works, will fill this role.

“Recent events have highlighted that we can and should not wait to make fair, cost-effective infrastructure improvements in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Cooper. “The challenges that existed for Metro Nashville-Davidson County before the coronavirus still exist – and once the pandemic is over, these problems will remain if they are not addressed. I am grateful that Mark Sturtevant, with his many years of experience and expertise on Nashville’s most important public projects, will help us attend to them in a timely and efficient manner.”

In this new role as Director of Development, Mark Sturtevant will leverage his extensive experience to plan for, align, and organize Metro-wide delivery of neighborhood investment, both public and private. He will ensure coordination and cost-effective infrastructure development across Metro departments and is also directly tasked with increasing fairness, transparency and public benefit from Nashville’s major development projects. The duties and responsibilities of the Director of Development align with Mayor Cooper’s campaign commitments to responsible development and improved neighborhood infrastructure.

Mr. Sturtevant’s experience in Metro Nashville government is extensive, beginning with his time at the Metro Historic Commission in 1985. In addition to his involvement on various Metro development projects and his tenure as Director of Public Works, he has also served as the Director of Development at the Metro Development and Housing Agency, Project Manager for the Music City Center, and Special Projects Manager at the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

“I’m excited to take on this new challenge as Director of Development,” said Mark Sturtevant. “Helping steer the development of equitable infrastructure is an important role, and I look forward to collaborating with our metro departments to make Mayor Cooper’s goals a reality.”

