DC Mayor Bowser to Announce Partnership to Latino Affairs

Mayor Bowser to Announce New Partnership to Connect More Latino Residents to the Solar for All Program

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Wednesday, October 27, at 11 am, as part of Back to Basics Week, Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce a collaboration between the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs and the Department of Energy and Environment to promote and encourage enrollment for the Solar for All and Solar Works DC programs in the Latino community.

Community members are invited to the Columbia Heights Community Center to learn more about how to reduce energy costs in their homes, if they qualify for free solar, and opportunities to begin careers in high demand solar and infrastructure industries.

When:

Wednesday, October 27 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Unique Morris-Hughes, Director, DC Department of Employment Services

Eduardo Perdomo, Interim Director, Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs

Tommy Wells, Director, DC Department of Energy and Environment

Where:

Columbia Heights Community Center

1480 Girard Street, NW

*Closest Metro Station: Columbia Heights Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 14th & Girard Street, NW*

