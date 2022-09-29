Max Financial shares up 0.06% as Sensex falls

Shares of . gained 0.06 per cent to Rs 753.35 in Thursday’s session as of 12:43PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 32.14 points lower at 56566.14.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1081.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 697.05 on NSE. Around 4864 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:43PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 754.05 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 764.3 and Rs 750.0 during the session so far. The counter quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 89.98, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 8.36 and price to book value (PB) of 6.61, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 6.43.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 14.72 per cent stake in the company as of September 29, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 45.62 per cent and 28.0 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 25962.98 crore, the company operates in the Insurance – Life industry. For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3275.89 crore, down 63.45 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 8962.31 crore and down 44.88 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 56.36 crore for the latest quarter, up 165.97 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 34.92. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.