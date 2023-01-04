Max Financial shares rise 1.32 per cent in Thursday's trading session

Shares of . rose 1.32 per cent to Rs 723.2 in Thursday’s trade as of 10:57AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18030.8, down 12.15 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 713.8 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 627.8 and a high of Rs 1081.0. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 25046.7 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 18,196 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 83.44 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 8.7 per share and 6.61 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 6.43.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, Max Financial Services Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 9322.59 crore, up 0.05 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 29.42 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 51.29 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Thursday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.