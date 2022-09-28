Max Financial shares fall 1.9% as Nifty drops

Shares of . traded 1.9 per cent down at Rs 754.9 on Wednesday at around 01:19PM (IST), while the benchmark BSE Sensex declined 72.87 points to 57034.65.

As many as 7,467 shares changed hands on the counter with a total value of Rs 0.57 crore.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1081.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 697.05.

On the technical charts, the 200-DMA of the stock stood at Rs 831.41, while 50-DMA was at Rs 814.35. If a stock trades above 50 DMA and 200 DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is up. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50 DMA and 200 DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if it trades between 50DMA and 200DMA, then it suggests the stock can go anywhere.

Shares of the company have advanced 24.64 per cent in the past one year, while Sensex has 5.0 per cent during the same period.

According to BSE data, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 90.76 and a price-to-book ratio of 6.61. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price to book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business. The stock belongs to the Insurance – Life industry.