Matt Hancock will still get £84k MP salary while in the jungle

Despite being suspended from the Conservative party, Hancock remains an MP and will continue to receive his salary of £84,144 while he is in Australia.

His decision to appear on the show has been criticised by a number of MPs, but the former health minister has defended it by arguing that it is “a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics”, according to the Sun.

How long will Matt Hancock be in Australia?

I’m a Celebrity will last three weeks. If Hancock remains for the entire time, he would earn £4,841 from his MP salary while being away from the UK.

He could, however, be voted out or choose to leave earlier than that.

How much could Matt Hancock earn from I’m a Celebrity?

PR expert Mark Borkowski told MailOnline that Hancock could have been paid £350,000 to appear on I’m a Celebrity.

He said: “They paid Noel Edmonds £500,000 and that was a top booking – either Hancock is desperate for the visibility or the money. If it’s the money I’d expect £350,00.

“He should be very careful what he wishes for.”

However, the MP said he would declare how much he earns and will make a donation to charity.



I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! 2022 Contestants



Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatunde AlÃ©shÃ© and Jill Scott MBE ITV



Hancock told the Sun: “I thought long and hard about this – in fact I turned down I’m A Celebrity?…? twice this summer, but when they approached me for a third time last week, I had a change of heart.

“And no, it wasn’t the cheque that changed my mind. I will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of my appearance.

“I will, of course, also declare the amount I receive from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal.”

When is Matt Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries book coming out?

The MP’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity will coincide with the release of his new book, the Pandemic Diaries, which will be released on December 6.

The book will explore Hancock’s perspective on his dealing with the Covid pandemic when he was health secretary.

It is currently available to pre-order on Amazon for £25.