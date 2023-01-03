Matt Hancock to shut down his social networking app after five years



Matt Hancock is shutting down his social networking app after almost five years and will instead be using TikTok to share content.A screenshot of the announcement by the former Health Secretary has been shared on Twitter on Tuesday. “After almost five-gloriously fun years, it’s time to bid a fond farewell to the ‘iconic’ Matt Hancock App – a platform that secured multiple exclusives, including my backing of Rushi Sunak for PM,” Mr Hancock said. “While the news will come as a blow to those can’t remember life before the app, fear not…“For those where they can get my latest updates, I’ll be keeping you posted on TikTok.”Read MoreHe added: “Thanks for the memories and see you all soon.”The post featured several comments, with many expressing disappointment over the decision.The Matt Hancock App was launched in 2018, when Mr Hancock was the then Culture Secretary. He is the first MP to launch an app.Users of the app could inform the Conservative MP their views, add friends who are also using the app and view Mr Hancock’s posts.The app was intended to inform and update his West Suffolk constituents and “promote a healthy, open and impartial debate within its community”.First-time users were greeted with a video of the former cabinet minister saying: “Hi I’m Matt Hancock and welcome to my app.”Some Twitter users reportedly moved to using the app after Elon Musk controversially took ownership of the social media platform. In December, Mr Hancock announced he would not be standing as an MP at the next election, leaving many wondering what he might do next.The West Suffolk MP, who lost the Conservative whip after he agreed to fly to Australia to film the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to say he wanted to seek “new ways for me to communicate” with the public.His TikTok account currently has more than 156,000 followers and his content has attracted 1.2 million likes.