Matt Hancock is quitting as MP and won’t stand in general election after I’m a Celeb drama and outrage over affair

MATT Hancock will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election.

The former Health Secretary will pull out of politics after coming third in I’m A Celebrity.

1Matt Hancock will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general electionCredit: Getty

He wrote on Twitter: “I look forward to exploring new ways to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.”

The MP, who The Sun exposed for breaking his own Covid guidance by having an affair, said it has been an “honour” to serve over the past 12 years.

He had had the Conservative whip removed from him when it was revealed he was going into the jungle for the ITV reality show.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he said he is grateful after the Chief Whip said he would restore it, but added: “That is now not necessary.”