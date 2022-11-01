Matt Hancock: Friend Michael Fabricant MP says his own reality TV stint was awful

A friend of the former health secretary and I’m a Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock has warned reality TV isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, fellow MP Michael Fabricant reflected on his stint on Channel 4’s Celebrity First Dates back in 2017.

He said it was “cringe-making” and “awful”, adding he wouldn’t want to switch places with Mr Hancock.

Mr Fabricant also revealed he had previously been offered a place in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle but turned it down.

