Matt Hancock blasted over I’m a Celebrity: ‘You can’t serve Suffolk seat when you’re eating worms Down Under’

M att Hancock on Thursday faced further criticism for “eating worms” instead of doing his parliamentary duty, as it emerged his girlfriend is flying out to Australia to support him.

The MP has faced a barrage of criticism — and been stripped of the Tory whip — since announcing he has signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The former health secretary has claimed he can still be reached on “urgent constituency matters” despite being more than 10,000 miles away.

Climate minister Graham Stuart questioned whether he would be able to represent his constituents effectively.

He told Sky News this morning: “MPs should be attending to their duties and with so many people working from home these days it is possible to work from wherever you are in the world.

“It’s not really possible to do that from the jungle. While you’re eating various worms and sticking your head in unpleasant places, it’s quite hard to concentrate on what’s going on in your Suffolk constituency.”

Hancock was also criticised by former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, who said he did not “agree” with his colleague’s decision and revealed he had previously refused an offer to go on the show which starts on Sunday.

Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo / Getty Images

The Chingford MP said: “You’re a politician, not a celebrity. I was offered it three times and turned it down.” However, Hancock will have at least one supporter Down Under — when his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flies to Australia.

The 45-year-old was working as an aide to the 44-year-old politician when they embarked on an affair that saw them break Covid rules.

They were caught on CCTV in a passionate embrace in his ministerial office during lockdown.

The revelation saw Hancock move out of the family home he shared with his wife, Martha, and his children. Hancock, who will join the show later than the main body of contestants, is expected to feature heavily in the gruesome bushtucker trials where the public vote for who they want to undergo them.

Contestants, who also include Mike Tindall and Boy George, will be tracked by 128 cameras as they share bunk beds, clean out a basic toilet and dodge the snakes and spiders which inhabit the jungle.

Hancock, who is reportedly being paid £400,000 to take part, could face challenges including eating camel testicles.

He said he was trying out reality TV to “go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster” and has pledged to donate some of his appearance fee to charity.