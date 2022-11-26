Materials Sector Weekly Round-up: Steel, precious metal stocks top list; SMG drops to bottom

robas The S&P Materials sector closed this trading week in green at +3.09%, one of the top gainers for the five-day period. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) was also up +2.51%. Copper prices (HG1:COM) dropped slightly -0.81% despite a step-up on Friday as top consumer China released measures to support its economy and the metals-intensive property sector. Metal demand remains hurt by a surge in COVID-19 in China and lockdowns in the country. Prices of the metal has fallen around -18% YTD. Analysts at Citi told Reuters they see weakness in prices “amid a return of lockdowns in China and broader weakness in global demand … we instead expect more durable price recoveries later in 2023”. Iron futures (SCO:COM) had a good five-day run, closing at +1.54% and continuing its rally as top steel producer China makes moves to shore up its economy. This week’s top gainers among basic material stocks ($2B market cap or more) were largely steel and precious metal stocks, driven by strong iron prices and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR), which rose +0.34% and +2.48% respectively: Pan American Silver (PAAS) +9.36% Alamos Gold (AGI) +8.71% United States Steel (X) +8.07% Yamana Gold (AUY) +7.49% Univar Solutions (UNVR) +7.12% Here are the week’s top losers: Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) -7.59% Suzano (SUZ) -2.73% Gerdau (GGB) -2.63% Albemarle (ALB) -2.22% Green Plains (GPRE) -1.77% Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX).