Mastercard Taps Polygon to Empower Emerging Artists in Web3 Tech

Mastercard, the payments giant, has partnered with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform, to introduce emerging artists into Web3 technology. Mastercard’s artist accelerator, as the program is called, will teach five different emerging artists, including singers, musicians, DJs, and producers, to use blockchain tools to grow their brand and fan engagement.

Traditional finance companies are now seeking to harness the power of blockchain for a myriad of activities in different fields. Mastercard, one of the biggest payments companies, has partnered with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform, to introduce five different emerging artists to the possibilities that Web3 tech can bring to their activities.

The Mastercard artist accelerator program will use the Polygon network to teach the selected artists how to perform a series of activities that will allow them to cut the middleman, mint their own NFT (non-fungible tokens) collections to grow their online fan engagement, and be present in metaverse-based concerts, among others.

Autonomy and freedom seem to be one of the biggest goals of the program, and the two companies shave prepared a so-called “first-of-its-kind-curriculum” for this task. About this, Ryan Watts, CEO of Polygon Studios, stated:

Web3 has the potential to empower a new type of artist that can grow a fanbase, make a living, and introduce novel mediums for self-expression and connection on their own terms.

Web3 and Music

The relationship between Mastercard and music goes way back, as the company is currently an official sponsor of the Grammys and has even dabbled in music production, launching its own record in 2022. The significance of decentralized technologies for Mastercard is clear, as it seeks to empower new artists in the ecosystem to reach relevance on their own.

“Music is a universal passion, inspiring us, moving us, and bringing us together; however, it can feel impossible for budding artists to break in,” stated Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard CMO, reinforcing the relevance of these technologies for the development of today’s artists.

The five artists that will be able to take part in this program have still not been selected, and artists are still able to present their applications. The program is slated to kick off in spring 2023, and fans will also be able to join these performers on the way, teaming up to learn how these tools function.

What do you think about Mastercard’s artist Web3 program and Polygon’s involvement? Tell us in the comments section below.

