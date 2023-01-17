mastek q3 results: Mastek Q3 Results: Profit falls 20% YoY to Rs 67 crore; EBITDA down 2.2% – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 17 Jan 2023, 05:05 PM ISTSmallcap IT company Mastek NSE -1.92 % on Tuesday reported a 19.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 67.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 83.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.Related Videos08:18Bank of India Q3 profit up 12% to Rs 1,151 croreViews: 12001:50IndusInd Bank Q3 result preview: PAT may record strong YoY growth, key factors to watch out forViews: 45301:34Just Dial Q3 Results: Profit zooms three-fold to Rs 75.3 crore; stock hits upper circuitViews: 47902:27HDFC Bank Q3 Results: Profit rises 18.5% YoY to Rs 12,259 cr; NII up 25%; asset quality remains stableViews: 313001:34D-Mart Q3 Results Preview: Sales likely to grow 25% YoY; EBITDA, gross margins to remain under pressureViews: 138001:20HDFC Bank Q3 Results Preview: Net interest income, PAT expected to see an increaseViews: 460904:21Wipro Q3 Results: Cons PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 3,053 cr; attrition rate moderates furtherViews: 327301:08Wipro Q3 Results Preview: Here’s what to expectViews: 301804:03HCL Tech Q3 Results: Profit beats estimates, rises 19% YoY to Rs 4,096 cr; Rs 10 dividend announcedViews: 303203:38Infosys Q3 Results: Profit beats estimates, rises 13% YoY to Rs 6,586 crViews: 456201:38HCL Tech Q3 Results preview: Key factors to watch out forViews: 352001:51Infosys Q3 Results preview: Sales, margins likely to improve; here’s what else to expectViews: 417305:44TCS Q3 profit rises 4% QoQ to Rs 10,846 cr, misses market estimatesViews: 349401:53Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results Preview: Here’s what to expect and key factors to watch out forViews: 433703:38Tata Power Q2 net profit rises 85% to Rs 935 croreViews: 420905:39Maruti Suzuki profit soars 4 times to Rs 2,062 crore in Q2, beats Street estimatesViews: 199102:24Dabur Q2 Results: Q2 PAT of Rs 490 crore; results in line with estimatesViews: 168601:33ICICI Bank Q2 profit rises 37% YoY to Rs 7,558 croreViews: 203004:26HUL Q2 profit rises 20% YoY to Rs 2,616 croreViews: 76003:00RIL Q2FY23 preview: Here’s what to expectViews: 219002:04Axis Bank Q2 profit zooms 70% YoY to Rs 5,330 croreViews: 65700:30ITC Q2 profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 4,466 croreViews: 74505:16Infosys Q2 Results: Profit rises 11% YoY to Rs 6,021 crore; revenue jumps 23%Views: 203003:03HCL Tech Q2 Results: Profit up 7% YoY to Rs 3,489 crore; firm declares interim dividend of Rs 10 per shareViews: 159603:45Wipro Q2 Results: Net profit declines 9% YoY to Rs 2,660 crore; revenue rises 14.6%Views: 152304:40SBI Q1 net profit down 6.7% at Rs 6,068 croreViews: 134505:03M&M Q1 profit surges 67% YoY to Rs 1,430 croreViews: 32902:06Dabur Q1 profit marginally rises to Rs 441 croreViews: 6702:23Zomato Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 186 cr; revenue rises 68%Views: 32501:26HDFC Q1 profit rises 22% YoY to Rs 3,669 crore; NII up 8%Views: 94706:25Bajaj Finance Q1 profit surges 159% YoY to Rs 2,596 croreViews: 58205:21Tata Motors Q1 loss widens to Rs 5,007 crore; revenue jumps 9% YoYViews: 51905:52Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit jumps 130% YoY to Rs 1,013 croreViews: 35401:40L&T Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 1,702 crore in April-JuneViews: 3401:47Asian Paints Q1 results: Profit jumps 80.4% to Rs 1,036 cr, sales up 55%Views: 2004:41HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 9,196 crore; NII up 15%Views: 2101:28Mindtree Q1 Results: Net profit up 37% at Rs 471.6 crore in April-JuneViews: 29403:03HCL Tech Q1 results: Consolidated PAT comes at Rs 3,283 cr; revenue jumps 17%Views: 2100:38Zomato Q4 net loss nearly triples to Rs 360 croreViews: 955To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold