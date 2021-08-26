Massachusetts: Final Round of VaxMillions Giveaway Winners

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) The Baker-Polito Administration, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg and the Massachusetts State Lottery announced the final winners for the last of five drawings for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway. From the time that the program was announced on June 15 through the final day of registration, over 318,000 residents received a first dose of the vaccine, and over 440,000 residents became fully vaccinated.

As part of the giveaway, fully vaccinated residents ages 18 and older were eligible to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes. Residents between 12-17 years of age who are fully vaccinated were eligible for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

The winner of this week’s $1 million prize is Cynthia Thirath of Leominster. Cynthia chose to get vaccinated to protect those who are around her every day and to encourage others to get vaccinated. Cynthia plans to use her winnings to invest in her future.

The winner of this week’s $300,000 college scholarship is Gretchen Selva of Conway. Gretchen is entering this Fall as a Sophomore at Four River Charter Public School in Greenfield. Her passion is music, and she has been playing the guitar for just over three years. She plans to attend a college focusing on music writing and production and has already started researching potential schools in the New England area. Gretchen received the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as she was eligible to protect herself, her family and to do her part in stopping the spread.

“Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination rates thanks to our residents stepping up and getting vaccinated,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Over 440,000 residents became fully vaccinated during the time that the VaxMillions program was running, and we are grateful to our partners at the Treasury and the Massachusetts State Lottery in helping to launch this program.”

“Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID and we are proud that over 5 million residents of Massachusetts have at least one dose,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Our Administration’s goal remains getting every person who wants a vaccine a shot.”

“The VaxMillions Giveaway was about more than winning a lottery. It was about motivating people to get the vaccine to protect your friends, neighbors, and loved ones,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who chairs the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “This did in fact encourage thousands who were not yet vaccinated, and at the end of the day that is a win/win for everyone.”

“The Mass Lottery is proud to have played a role in this important public health initiative and we congratulate everyone who participated for doing their part to fight this pandemic,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director, Massachusetts State Lottery. “We thank the dedicated team members from multiple state offices and agencies for their collective contributions to the responsible execution of this program.”

Over 2.5 million people signed up for the VaxMillions Giveaway, including 2.35 million residents 18 and older, and 167,000 residents ages 12-17.

Massachusetts remains a national leader in vaccinations with over 4.4 million residents fully vaccinated and over 5 million residents with at least one dose (including J&J).

Vaccination Locations

There are over 900 vaccination locations across the Commonwealth, with appointments and walk-ins widely available. Residents seeking a vaccine can visit mass.gov/COVIDVaccine to find a vaccine location that is convenient for them.