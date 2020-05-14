Massachusetts AG Healey Calls on Division of Insurance to Lower Auto Insurance Rates for Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) – Attorney General Maura Healey called on the state’s Division of Insurance (DOI) to take immediate steps to ensure that Massachusetts commercial insurance policyholders, such as small businesses, pay fair auto insurance premiums that reflect the businesses’ decreased exposure to claims and accidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to DOI Commissioner Gary Anderson, the AG’s Office urged that the Division to direct insurance companies doing business in Massachusetts to lower rates to reflect the lower level of accidents and economic activity, both of which are directly tied into fair levels of insurance premiums.

“Businesses in Massachusetts have been hit especially hard during this pandemic, and we should take every action to help ease their financial burdens,” said AG Healey. “These businesses deserve to pay fair rates and not be overcharged during this difficult time.”

In today’s letter, the AG’s Office also suggested other ways that the Commissioner could help small businesses, like letting employers carry stand alone comprehensive coverage if that is all they need while their cars are not in use, or by encouraging insurers to offer limited auto coverages through their general commercial policies.

The AG’s Office also previously called on the DOI to lower rates for consumer auto insurance to reflect lower automobile travel and accidents in Massachusetts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also called on the DOI to take steps to lower workers’ compensation rates for businesses to reflect a decreased exposure to workplace injuries.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE