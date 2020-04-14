Massachusetts AG Healey Calls on Division of Insurance to Lower Auto-Insurance Premiums

(STL.News) – Attorney General Maura Healey called on the state’s Division of Insurance to immediately reduce personal auto insurance premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent on Monday to Commissioner Gary Anderson of the Division of Insurance (DOI), the AG’s Office urged the DOI to direct all auto insurance companies doing business in the state to immediately lower insurance premiums paid by drivers. The AG’s Office argues that because automobile travel and accidents in Massachusetts have fallen substantially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, insurance premiums should also go down until the reduction in driving ends.

“People all across the state are staying home to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said AG Healey. “As a result, there are fewer drivers on the road, fewer car accidents, and lower risk involved, so people should be paying less. At a time when many are struggling financially, we should do everything we can to cut costs for families.”

Many insurance companies have already lowered premiums or offered rebates due to reduced risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AG’s Office will continue to encourage other carriers to adopt reductions in premiums.

The AG’s Insurance and Financial Services Division represents the public interest in rate hearings before the Division of Insurance, and advocates for fair rates for insurance customers.

