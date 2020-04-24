Massachusetts AG Healey Announces New Efforts to Protect Small Businesses

(STL.News) – In response to growing concerns from small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Attorney General Maura Healey announced new efforts this week to provide support and help secure the financial relief they need.

Today, the AG’s Office launched an online assistance page for small businesses, including information on available grants and loans, guidance on insurance coverage, rent abatements, options to cut expenses, mortgage relief, and access to free legal assistance.

Small businesses are also encouraged to fill out an online form to share their experience navigating options during this crisis.

“Small businesses are looking for every opportunity to get financial relief and support for their staff during this crisis – they cannot do this alone,” AG Healey said. “We will continue to look for ways to make sure they are protected and can survive these unprecedented times.”

In an effort to help small businesses in Massachusetts with their financial situations, AG Healey also announced two new initiatives last week to provide financial relief and legal assistance to small businesses impacted by closures and losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AG’s Small Business Relief Partnership Grant Program will provide funding to municipalities and regional planning agencies who are assisting small businesses in the communities they serve. The AG’s Office also joined a coalition of law firms, nonprofits, and government agencies—led by Ropes & Gray, Lawyers for Civil Rights, and Lawyers Clearinghouse—to launch the COVID Relief Coalition to provide vulnerable businesses and mission-driven organizations with pro bono legal support.

