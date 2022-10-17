Mason County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Rowdy Lee Randolph, 39, of Leon, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 4, 2020, law enforcement officers searched Randolph’s property in Leon and seized six marijuana plants from his yard and approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana from his residence. Randolph admitted to growing marijuana on his property and selling it for money.

Randolph is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:20-cr-150.

