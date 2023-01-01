Mask Network (MASK) Rises 0.99%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Mask Network (MASK) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the Art, Collectibles and Non-Fungible Tokens has gained 0.99% to $2.11.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Mask Network a moderate volatility rank of 74, placing it in the top 26% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

MASK’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Mask Network price is in a favorable position going forward. With support at $2.03 and resistance set at $2.14. This leaves Mask Network with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

