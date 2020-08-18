Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Reaches Another Record Low, ICU Levels Continue to Decline

(STL.News) – Statewide Positivity Rate Falls to 3.21%, Daily Positivity at 3.95%

ICU Levels Down 35% Since July 25, Total Hospitalizations Are 453

Positivity Rate in Baltimore City Drops Below 4% For First Time, Positivity Rate Below 3.5% in 19 of 24 Jurisdictions

More Than 1.6 Million Tests Conducted, 19.3% of Population Tested

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has reached a new all-time low of 3.21% and ICU levels continue to decline.

Seven-Day Positivity Rate Falls Again. Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate fell to 3.21% today, the lowest level reported since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is 3.95%. The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25.

Total Hospitalizations Are 453, ICU Levels Continue to Decline. There are 453 total current hospitalizations—an increase of 18 in the last 24 hours. There are 102 ICU beds in use—a decrease of 4. ICU levels are down 35% since July 25.

Positivity Rate Among Marylanders Under 35 Drops Below 4%. Over the last several weeks, state health officials have focused on addressing rising infection rates among young people. The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 has declined by 42.5% since July 23, to 3.90%. The positivity rate among Marylanders over 35 is 2.81%.

Baltimore City’s Positivity Rate Drops Below 4% For The First Time, Positivity Rate Below 3.5% in 19 of 24 Jurisdictions.

Baltimore City’s positivity rate has dropped below 4% for the first time, to 3.93%, and is down 37.5% in the month of August.

The positivity rate for 19 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions is below 3.5%, and the positivity rate for 23 of the 24 jurisdictions is below 5%. Only Prince George’s (5.20%) is above 5%.

More than 1.6 Million Tests Conducted, 19.3% of Population Tested. In total, Maryland has now conducted 1,661,701 COVID-19 tests, including 16,059 tests over the last 24 hours. 1,167,305 Marylanders have now been tested for COVID-19, representing 19.3% of the state’s population.

