Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 6.55%, ICU Beds Fall Below 300 For First Time In 10 Weeks

(STL.News) – As Maryland marks one month since the beginning of Stage One of the ‘Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery,’ the state’s key COVID-19 health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction, with the positivity rate dropping to 6.55%—and now in single digits in all 24 jurisdictions—and ICU beds falling below 300 for the first time since April 6.

“Today marks one month since we began Stage One of our safe, gradual, and effective roadmap to recovery, and all of our key health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland has now conducted more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests, and over the past eight weeks we have increased testing by 510%. Once again, we are strongly encouraging anyone who wants to be tested and anyone who has been in any large gathering or who may have been exposed, especially those who are in or who are around vulnerable populations, to get tested.”

State officials continue to encourage Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19, with more than 150 testing sites now open across the state.

More than 500,000 COVID-19 Tests, 6.55% Positivity Rate. Maryland has now conducted 500,791 COVID-19 tests, and the state’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 6.55%—down more than 60% since the beginning of Stage One on May 15, and down more than 75% from its peak level on April 17. The state’s daily positivity rate is 5.16%.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline. Maryland’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations—one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 745. ICU beds—also one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped below 300 for the first time since April 6.

Positivity Rate In Single Digits In All 24 Jurisdictions, Half Are Below 5%. With Prince George’s County dropping to 9.88%, the positivity rate is now in single digits in all 24 of Maryland’s jurisdictions. Half of the state’s jurisdictions are now below 5%.

State Reporting Six New Confirmed Deaths. The state is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths confirmed for June 14. Confirmed deaths over the last seven days have dropped by more than 25% compared to the previous seven days.

No New Poultry Plant Cases in June. Early mitigation efforts taken by the State of Maryland, local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the poultry industry have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 among workers in Maryland’s poultry processing facilities and in Eastern Shore communities where the workers live. There is currently no outbreak among this population, and there have been no new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the state’s poultry processing facilities in the month of June.

Now More Than 150 Major Testing Sites Statewide. Maryland has broadened the criteria for COVID-19 testing to include those who are asymptomatic. There are now more than 150 major testing sites in Maryland.

