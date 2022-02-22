Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 3%, ICU Levels Drop to Six-Month Low

Case Rate Down 95%, Positivity Rate Down 90%, Hospitalizations

Down 84% Since Omicron Peak

Week Two of VaxCash 2.0 Promotion, Boosted Marylander to Win $50,000 Today

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 3% for the first time since early November, as the state’s health metrics continue to decline.

Positivity Rate: 2.92%. Since peaking last month just below 30%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 90.2%. This is the first time the positivity rate has been below 3% since Nov.. 6, 2021. The state is reporting the fourth lowest positivity rate in the nation.

Hospitalizations: 540, ICU: 107. Since peaking last month just below 3,500, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined by 84.3%. COVID-19 ICU levels statewide have dropped to their lowest level since Aug. 10, 2021.

Case Rate: 11.3/100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 94.9% since the Omicron peak, and the state continues to report the country’s lowest case rate.

Second VaxCash 2.0 Drawing Today. State officials are encouraging Marylanders to get their booster shot to be eligible for the state’s Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion. A new winner will be selected today to receive $50,000. To date, the state has administered more than 2.1 million booster shots.