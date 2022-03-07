Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 300, State Reports Lowest Case Rate in U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 300, as the state is again reporting the country’s lowest case rate.

Hospitalizations: 296, ICU: 60. Since the Omicron peak of 3,452, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have now declined by 91.4%, and are at their lowest level since Aug. 1, 2021.

Positivity Rate: 1.61%. Since the Omicron peak of 29.98%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 94.6%, and is at its lowest level since July 19, 2021. The state is reporting the country’s third-lowest positivity rate.

Case Rate: 5.9/100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 97.5% since its Omicron peak, and the state is reporting the country’s lowest case rate.

Fourth VaxCash 2.0 Drawing Tomorrow. Maryland is nearing 2.2 million COVID-19 booster shots, and 74% of seniors have received a booster shot. State officials continue to encourage Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the virus and its variants.

Tomorrow is the fourth drawing of the state’s Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion for Marylanders who keep up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations by being boosted.