Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office Honors 35 Law Enforcement Officers for Their Work on Federal Violent Crime Cases

“We Are So Grateful for the Exceptional Work Done by Law Enforcement Officers”

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office today honored 35 police officers and federal agents for outstanding work in support of significant federal violent crime prosecutions. Recipients included police officers from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, City of Hyattsville, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Prince William County, Virginia, and the University Park Police Department; and federal agents from ATF, DEA, FBI, and HSI.

“We are so grateful for the exceptional work done by law enforcement officers day in and day out, without fanfare or recognition,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Local, state, and federal law enforcement are working together to combat violent crime in Maryland. The hard work of these law enforcement officers led to dozens of convictions of dangerous criminals.”

The honorees participated in the investigation and prosecution of more than 10 violent crime cases involving more than 55 defendants. The defendants included armed robbers, gang members, and drug dealers. A majority of the defendants have previous felony convictions and many are career offenders and/or armed career criminals.

In addition to U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur, agency representatives who participated in today’s awards ceremony included: Acting ATF Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby; FBI Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone; Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge John Eisert; Anne Arundel County Major Ross Passman; City of Hyattsville Police Chief Amal Awad; Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief Ronald Smith; Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard; and University Park Police Chief Harry Baker.

United States Attorney Robert Hur commended all the honorees for their work on these violent crime investigations. Mr. Hur thanked the Assistant United States Attorneys who prosecuted the cases and nominated their agents and officers for these awards.